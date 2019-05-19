Live Music & Wine at Kriselle Cellars

Join us for a Sunday Afternoon filled with fine wine and live music here at Kriselle Cellars. On Sunday, May 19th, we will be offering a live performance by Doug Warner from 1:00- 4:00 pm at the Tasting Room. All are welcome to attend the music and enjoy the performance free of cove charge. We look forward to seeing you at the Tasting Room.

Fee: $No cover charge