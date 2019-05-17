Live Music & Wine at Kriselle Cellars

We welcome you to join us at the Kriselle Cellars Tasting Room for a musical performance by Brian Parris on Friday, May 17th from 5:00-7:00 pm. We anticipate an exceptional evening overlooking the vineyard and enjoying all that Southern Oregon has to offer.



Grab a glass of your favorite Kriselle Cellars wine & enjoy the show with your whole family.

Fee: $No cover charge