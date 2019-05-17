|Location:
|Kriselle Cellars Tasting Room
|Map:
|12956 Modoc Road, White City, Oregon 97503
|Phone:
|(541)-830-8466
|Email:
|info@krisellecellars.com
|Website:
|http://12956 Modoc Road
|All Dates:
Live Music & Wine at Kriselle Cellars
We welcome you to join us at the Kriselle Cellars Tasting Room for a musical performance by Brian Parris on Friday, May 17th from 5:00-7:00 pm. We anticipate an exceptional evening overlooking the vineyard and enjoying all that Southern Oregon has to offer.
Grab a glass of your favorite Kriselle Cellars wine & enjoy the show with your whole family.
Fee: $No cover charge
Live Performance by Brian Parris at Kriselle Cellars