|Faith Hope and Charity Vineyards
|70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne, Oregon 97760
|5415265075
|marketing@fhcvineyards.com
|http://https://shop.faithhopeandcharityevents.com/res-417505/Live-Music-Cindy-And-Reno-Holler.html
Live at the Vineyard: Reno and Cindy
Come join us for live music with the talented Reno and Cindy Holler! It will be an evening of live music, food and wine! $5 cover kids are free, we hope to see you there! Please purchase your tickets online and we will have a table reserved with your name on it. Fee: $10.00
