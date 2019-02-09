 Calendar Home
Location:Faith Hope and Charity Vineyards
Map:70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne, Oregon 97760
Phone: 5415265075
Email:marketing@fhcvineyards.com
Website:http://https://shop.faithhopeandcharityevents.com/res-417505/Live-Music-Cindy-And-Reno-Holler.html
All Dates:Feb 9, 2019 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Live at the Vineyard: Reno and Cindy

Come join us for live music with the talented Reno and Cindy Holler! It will be an evening of live music, food and wine! $5 cover kids are free, we hope to see you there! Please purchase your tickets online and we will have a table reserved with your name on it. Fee: $10.00
Faith Hope and Charity Vineyards
