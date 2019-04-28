 Calendar Home
Location:3635 Bethel Heights Rd NW
Map:3635 Bethel Heights Road NW, Salem, Oregon 97304
Phone: 503-687-3016
Email:info@bjornsonwine.com
Website:http://3635 Bethel Heights Rd NW
All Dates:Apr 28, 2019 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Live art in the winery watch the artist create art

Art is an expression of the soul.

During the next Six months Oregon artists will be Creating Art at Bjornson Vineyard tasting room.
It's a chance to meet the artist, and watch them create art, and maybe inspire us to create our own art.

Bjornson Vineyard, 3635 Bethel Heights Rd, Salem Oregon, 97304


APRIL – Richard T. Schanche on Sunday, April 28, from 1-4 PM
MAY – Hope Raszka on Saturday, May 4, from 1-4 PM
JUNE – Linda Jerome on Saturday, June 29, rom 1-4 PM
JULY – Gayle Pedemonte on Saturday, July 27, from 11 AM to 3 PM
AUGUST – Susan Kuznitsky on Sunday, August 11, from 1-4 PM
SEPTEMBER – Jim Richards on Saturday, September 7, from 1-4 PM

 

Fee: $Free

