 Calendar Home
Location:Remy Wines Tasting Room
Map:17495 NE McDougall Road, Dayton, Oregon 97114
Phone: 5038648777
Email:connect@remywines.com
Website:http://17495 NE McDougall Road
All Dates:Feb 3, 2019 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Library Beneficio Tasting

For the month of love, we thought we'd open up some special bottles of dessert wine. Sweetness! We will open our oldest vintage, our 2006 3-Year Beneficio as well as a 2011 and our current vintage 2014. $20 tasting fee, $10 for club members.

 

Fee: $10-20

Library Dessert Wine Tasting

Remy Wines Tasting Room
Remy Wines Tasting Room 17495 17495 NE McDougall Road, Dayton, Oregon 97114
February (2019)
« January
March »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28    


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2019 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable