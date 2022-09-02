 Calendar Home
Location:Lee Farms
Map:21975 SW 65TH AVENUE
All Dates:Aug 19, 2022 - Aug 21, 2022
Aug 26, 2022 - Aug 28, 2022
Sep 2, 2022 - Sep 4, 2022

Lee Farms Sunflower Festival

Our Sunflower Festival offers over 30 varieties of sunflowers to explore. Cut your own (one bloom included with your admission!) & bring the joy of fresh flowers to your home! Enjoy a scenic Hayride that takes you to & from our Sunflower Maze. Frolic through our U-cut & informational field. Dance to LIVE PNW musicians while you enjoy food & beverage options. Don’t forget to visit our farm animals, farm market & bakery!

Lee Farms
Lee Farms 21975 21975 SW 65TH AVENUE
