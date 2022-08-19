Aug 19, 2022 - Aug 21, 2022 Aug 26, 2022 - Aug 28, 2022 Sep 2, 2022 - Sep 4, 2022
Lee Farms Sunflower Festival
Our Sunflower Festival offers over 30 varieties of sunflowers to explore. Cut your own (one bloom included with your admission!) & bring the joy of fresh flowers to your home! Enjoy a scenic Hayride that takes you to & from our Sunflower Maze. Frolic through our U-cut & informational field. Dance to LIVE PNW musicians while you enjoy food & beverage options. Don’t forget to visit our farm animals, farm market & bakery!
