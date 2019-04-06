 Calendar Home
Location:Domaine Drouhin Oregon
Map:6750 NE Breyman Orchards Road, Dayton, OR 97114
Phone: 5038642700
Email:dawn@domainedrouhin.com
Website:http://www.domainedrouhin.com/en/
All Dates:Apr 6, 2019 11:00 am - 3:00 pm

La Journée du Bourgogne à DDO

Please join us for our first annual "La Journée du Bourgogne à DDO". Earlier this year we received a stunning collection of Burgundies from Maison Joseph Drouhin, and we invite you to join us for the exclusive premiere. We've planned a lovely afternoon for our "Day of Burgundy" celebration, complete with French-inspired hors d'oeuvres and live music. Please make your reservation today for what's sure to be a delicious and educational experience. Admission includes wine flight, paired delights and a Joseph Drouhin Riedel stem.

Fee: $45 Advance Purchase, $50 after April 1. $25 Club Members

Please join us for our first annual "La Journée du Bourgogne à DDO". Earlier this year we received a stunning collection of Burgundies from Maison Joseph Drouhin, and we invite you to join us for the exclusive premiere. We've planned a lovely afternoon for our "Day of Burgundy" celebration, complete with French-inspired hors d'oeuvres and live music. Please make your reservation today ...
Domaine Drouhin Oregon
Domaine Drouhin Oregon 97114 6750 NE Breyman Orchards Road, Dayton, OR 97114
April (2019)
« March
May »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2019 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable