La Journée du Bourgogne à DDO

Please join us for our first annual "La Journée du Bourgogne à DDO". Earlier this year we received a stunning collection of Burgundies from Maison Joseph Drouhin, and we invite you to join us for the exclusive premiere. We've planned a lovely afternoon for our "Day of Burgundy" celebration, complete with French-inspired hors d'oeuvres and live music. Please make your reservation today for what's sure to be a delicious and educational experience. Admission includes wine flight, paired delights and a Joseph Drouhin Riedel stem.

Fee: $45 Advance Purchase, $50 after April 1. $25 Club Members