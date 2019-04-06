 Calendar Home
Location:Domaine Drouhin
Map:6750 NE Breyman Orchard Road, Dayton, Oregon 97114
Phone: 5038642700
Email:dawn@domainedrouhin.com
Website:http://www.domainedrouhin.com
All Dates:Apr 6, 2019 11:00 am - 3:00 pm

La Journée du Bourgogne à DDO

The wait is finally over. We hope that you will join us for La Journée du Bourgogne à DDO on Saturday, April 6 for the exclusive premier of our newest arrivals from Burgundy. Offered for tasting will be a special flight of 6-wines, selected from this new allocation. A variety of French-inspired hors d'oeuvres will accompany the wines, and live music reminiscent of a bistro in Beaune will complement the experience. As an extra treat, custom made Riedel stemware bearing the Joseph Drouhin logo will be yours to take home. General ticket purchase $50 per person, DDO Direct Club Members $25 per person. Classique and Mid members may purchase up to four tickets at the member rate. Plus members are eligible to purchase up to six at the member rate.

The Day of Burgundy at DDO featuring the newest Joseph Drouhin arrivals from France.

