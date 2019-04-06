La Journée du Bourgogne à DDO

The wait is finally over. We hope that you will join us for La Journée du Bourgogne à DDO on Saturday, April 6 for the exclusive premier of our newest arrivals from Burgundy. Offered for tasting will be a special flight of 6-wines, selected from this new allocation. A variety of French-inspired hors d'oeuvres will accompany the wines, and live music reminiscent of a bistro in Beaune will complement the experience. As an extra treat, custom made Riedel stemware bearing the Joseph Drouhin logo will be yours to take home. General ticket purchase $50 per person, DDO Direct Club Members $25 per person. Classique and Mid members may purchase up to four tickets at the member rate. Plus members are eligible to purchase up to six at the member rate.