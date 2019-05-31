|Location:
|Larks Restaurant & Lounge
|Map:
|200 N. Riverside Avenue, Medford, Oregon 97501
|Phone:
|541.774.4760
|Email:
|Dana.Keller@neumanhotelgroup.com
|Website:
|http://https://innatthecommons.com/kriselle-cellars-wine-dinner/
|All Dates:
Kriselle Cellars Wine Dinner at LARKS
Join us for a four-course wine dinner event featuring Winemaker Scott Steingraber and the culinary talent of new Larks Executive Chef Billy Buscher. Experience innovative cuisine paired with unique local wines. A must for all foodies!
Fee: $75.00
Celebrating Local Flavors!