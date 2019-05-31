 Calendar Home
Location:Larks Restaurant & Lounge
Map:200 N. Riverside Avenue, Medford, Oregon 97501
Phone: 541.774.4760
Email:Dana.Keller@neumanhotelgroup.com
Website:http://https://innatthecommons.com/kriselle-cellars-wine-dinner/
All Dates:May 31, 2019 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm

Kriselle Cellars Wine Dinner at LARKS

Join us for a four-course wine dinner event featuring Winemaker Scott Steingraber and the culinary talent of new Larks Executive Chef Billy Buscher. Experience innovative cuisine paired with unique local wines. A must for all foodies!

VIEW MENU & GET TICKETS:
innatthecommons.com/kriselle-cellars-wine-dinner/

 

Fee: $75.00

Celebrating Local Flavors!

Larks Restaurant & Lounge
Larks Restaurant & Lounge 97501 200 N. Riverside Avenue, Medford, Oregon 97501
