Kite Festival for Mother's Day Weekend

We love this event so much, we're doubling it! Join us either Saturday or Sunday of Mothers' Day Weekend and enjoy:

- Kite Flying Spectacle (bring your own if you'd like!)

- Peruvian Point Food Truck on Saturday & Keila's Arepas on Sunday

- Charles Guy Trio Live Music

- Wines as unique and delightful as the Applegate Valley



We will also be hosting Wanderlust Theatre Company who will be selling kites, fairy wings, bubbles and more as a fundraiser for their upcoming adaptation of J.M. Barrie's Peter Pan which will be produced at LongSword this coming September!



Come one, come all - let's celebrate SPRING!



https://www.facebook.com/events/842884389395924/