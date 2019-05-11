 Calendar Home
Location:LongSword Vineyard
Map:8555 Highway 238, Jacksonville, Oregon 97530
Phone: 317-507-1348
Email:info@longswordvineyard.com
Website:http://8555 Highway 238
All Dates:May 11, 2019 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
May 12, 2019 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Kite Festival for Mother's Day Weekend

We love this event so much, we're doubling it! Join us either Saturday or Sunday of Mothers' Day Weekend and enjoy:
- Kite Flying Spectacle (bring your own if you'd like!)
- Peruvian Point Food Truck on Saturday & Keila's Arepas on Sunday
- Charles Guy Trio Live Music
- Wines as unique and delightful as the Applegate Valley

We will also be hosting Wanderlust Theatre Company who will be selling kites, fairy wings, bubbles and more as a fundraiser for their upcoming adaptation of J.M. Barrie's Peter Pan which will be produced at LongSword this coming September!

Come one, come all - let's celebrate SPRING!

https://www.facebook.com/events/842884389395924/

Celebrate Spring & Mother's Day at LongSword Vineyard's fourth annual Kite Festival!

