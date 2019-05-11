|Location:
|LongSword Vineyard
|Map:
|8555 Highway 238, Jacksonville, Oregon 97530
|Phone:
|317-507-1348
|Email:
|info@longswordvineyard.com
|Website:
|http://8555 Highway 238
|All Dates:
Kite Festival for Mother's Day Weekend
We love this event so much, we're doubling it! Join us either Saturday or Sunday of Mothers' Day Weekend and enjoy:
- Kite Flying Spectacle (bring your own if you'd like!)
- Peruvian Point Food Truck on Saturday & Keila's Arepas on Sunday
- Charles Guy Trio Live Music
- Wines as unique and delightful as the Applegate Valley
We will also be hosting Wanderlust Theatre Company who will be selling kites, fairy wings, bubbles and more as a fundraiser for their upcoming adaptation of J.M. Barrie's Peter Pan which will be produced at LongSword this coming September!
Come one, come all - let's celebrate SPRING!
Celebrate Spring & Mother's Day at LongSword Vineyard's fourth annual Kite Festival!