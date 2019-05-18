Keizer Iris Festival Weekend

Saturday & Sunday, May 18 & 19, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.



Each year Schreiner's Iris Garden donates hundreds of field-fresh Iris stems to the Keizer Iris Festival and there is no better place to celebrate the festival than at Schreiner’s Iris Gardens. Check out the beautiful floats in the parade in Keizer, then visit our 10-acre display garden in full bloom, sample unique liqueurs from Spiritopia, and participate in the discussion of two interesting demonstrations about floral arranging and caring for your iris.



Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. & Sunday, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Spiritopia Craft Spirits of Corvallis, Oregon (www.spiritopia.com), will offer tastings of their fine liqueurs. Tantalize your taste buds with their premium artisan liqueurs and purchase your favorites to take home.

Also Saturday, 12:30 p.m. to 1:00 p.m., check out our live How to Dig & Divide Iris Demonstration. We will discuss and review the proper time and technique for digging and separating Iris. It’s easier than you think! Bring your questions and learn tips from the experts. Free demonstration in our Plant Sale area, open to all.

From 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Saturday, join us as special guest Sue Bielemeier of Green Thumb Flower Box Florists provides a free demonstration of flower arranging, highlighting the use of Iris in a variety of arrangements.



Cost: The gardens are open to the public. Entrance fee to the gardens is $5 per car. Liqueur tastings are available for a nominal fee.

