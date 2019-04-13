J Wrigley Pinot Gris and 2018 Rosé Release

Join J Wrigley Vineyards as we release the 2018 Rosé of Pinot Noir and 2018 Pinot Gris. We’ll also have a small bite cooking demonstration with Kelli Landis. Just in time to stock up on your spring wine and learn to prepare new appetizers for your Easter table.



Small bite demo happening throughout the day, starting at noon.



$10 for wine club members, Vertical wine club members no charge.



$20 for non-wine club members. Includes tasting of newly released vintages, small bites demo & tastings and take home recipe cards.



Please rsvp to info@jwrigleyvineyards.com

Fee: $20.00