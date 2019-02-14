 Calendar Home
Location:Faith Hope and Charity Vineyards
Map:70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne, Oregon 97760
Phone: 5415265075
Email:marketing@fhcvineyards.com
Website:http://70450 NW Lower Valley Drive
All Dates:Feb 14, 2019 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Italian Valentine's Day Dinner

Treat your Valentine to a bit of Italy at Faith Hope and Charity Vineyards! We will have Live Music by Reno and Cindy Holler and our Menu will consist of a 5 course Italian meal that is sure to impress. Dinner will begin at 6pm and the menu will be as follows:

Starter:
Antipasto Skewers
Soup:
Tuscany Soup
Salad:
Italian Green Salad
Main:
Choice of Chicken Carbonara or Shrimp Scampi
Dessert:
A Sweet Treat provided from Crumb Cakery

Price: $65.00 per person and includes one glass of wine.
Make your reservations online now at:
https://shop.faithhopeandcharityevents.com/res-417935/Valentines-Day-Dinner.html
***Price excludes wine and gratuity***

