Italian Valentine's Day Dinner
Treat your Valentine to a bit of Italy at Faith Hope and Charity Vineyards! We will have Live Music by Reno and Cindy Holler and our Menu will consist of a 5 course Italian meal that is sure to impress. Dinner will begin at 6pm and the menu will be as follows:
Starter:
Antipasto Skewers
Soup:
Tuscany Soup
Salad:
Italian Green Salad
Main:
Choice of Chicken Carbonara or Shrimp Scampi
Dessert:
A Sweet Treat provided from Crumb Cakery
Price: $65.00 per person and includes one glass of wine.
Make your reservations online now at:
https://shop.faithhopeandcharityevents.com/res-417935/Valentines-Day-Dinner.html
***Price excludes wine and gratuity***
