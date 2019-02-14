Italian Valentine's Day Dinner

Treat your Valentine to a bit of Italy at Faith Hope and Charity Vineyards! We will have Live Music by Reno and Cindy Holler and our Menu will consist of a 5 course Italian meal that is sure to impress. Dinner will begin at 6pm and the menu will be as follows:



Starter:

Antipasto Skewers

Soup:

Tuscany Soup

Salad:

Italian Green Salad

Main:

Choice of Chicken Carbonara or Shrimp Scampi

Dessert:

A Sweet Treat provided from Crumb Cakery



Price: $65.00 per person and includes one glass of wine.

Make your reservations online now at:

https://shop.faithhopeandcharityevents.com/res-417935/Valentines-Day-Dinner.html

***Price excludes wine and gratuity***