 Calendar Home
Location:Illahe Vineyards
Map:3275 Ballard Rd., Dallas, OR 97338
All Dates:Feb 16, 2019 11:00 am - 4:00 pm

Illahe Valentine's Fizz release party

Treat your valentine to something special!
Join us for the inaugural release of our sparkling wine, Capitol Fizz. We will also be pouring our current releases of
white wines and pinot noirs.

Daryl Gossack of Loustic has developed a special valentine's pairing menu of oysters on the half shell, ceviche, and a spiced pork tenderloin bruschetta to pair with our wines.

We will have a valentine's vintage photo booth to boot!

Event fee is $20 per person.

Free for our Club members
($10 per club member guest, up to 4 guests)

Bring friends, family, or that special someone!

Treat your valentine to something special! Join us for the inaugural release of our sparkling wine, Capitol Fizz. We will also be pouring our current releases of white wines and pinot noirs. Daryl Gossack of Loustic has developed a special valentine's pairing menu of oysters on the half shell, ceviche, and a spiced pork tenderloin bruschetta to pair with our wines. We will have a valentine's vintage ...
Illahe Vineyards
Illahe Vineyards 97338 3275 Ballard Rd., Dallas, OR 97338
February (2019)
« January
March »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28    


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2019 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable