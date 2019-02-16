Location: Illahe Vineyards Map: 3275 Ballard Rd., Dallas, OR 97338 All Dates: Feb 16, 2019 11:00 am - 4:00 pm



Illahe Valentine's Fizz release party

Treat your valentine to something special!

Join us for the inaugural release of our sparkling wine, Capitol Fizz. We will also be pouring our current releases of

white wines and pinot noirs.



Daryl Gossack of Loustic has developed a special valentine's pairing menu of oysters on the half shell, ceviche, and a spiced pork tenderloin bruschetta to pair with our wines.



We will have a valentine's vintage photo booth to boot!



Event fee is $20 per person.



Free for our Club members

($10 per club member guest, up to 4 guests)



Bring friends, family, or that special someone!