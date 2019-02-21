 Calendar Home
Location:Il Solito PDX
Map:627 S.W. WASHINGTON STREET, Portland, OR 97205
Phone: 503-972-0194
Email:info@WinemakerDinnersPDX.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/il-solito-winemakers-dinner.html
All Dates:Feb 21, 2019 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm

Il Solito Winemaker's Dinner

Il Solito's elegant dining room invites you to settle in for an evening of handmade pastas and authentic Italian food prepared by Chef Matthew Sigler. His cuisine will pair nicely with wines by Dobbes Family Estate, offering wines of distinction that represent a true expression of the finest varietals in Oregon. Fee: $100

Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

