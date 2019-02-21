|Location:
|Il Solito PDX
|Map:
|627 S.W. WASHINGTON STREET, Portland, OR 97205
|Phone:
|503-972-0194
|Email:
|info@WinemakerDinnersPDX.com
|Website:
|http://https://kazzit.com/event/il-solito-winemakers-dinner.html
|All Dates:
Il Solito Winemaker's Dinner
Il Solito's elegant dining room invites you to settle in for an evening of handmade pastas and authentic Italian food prepared by Chef Matthew Sigler. His cuisine will pair nicely with wines by Dobbes Family Estate, offering wines of distinction that represent a true expression of the finest varietals in Oregon. Fee: $100