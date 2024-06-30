Ian George live at Wild Wines

Join us for our final show of the season at the outdoor garden stage at Wild Wines! Food, wine, music and friends! Family Friendly event with a suggested donation of $10-$15. All money collected goes to the musicians!

Limited seating so please arrive early or bring your own lawn chair or blanket!

Ian George delivers the sort of concert you’ll dance, sway, sing, laugh and probably cry too. The performance teems with whimsicality, clever arrangements - interrupted by triumphant tangents - and outlandish solos grounded by George’s emotive and gauzy voice and by the simple strength of a good song. Expect an engaging and dynamic string of gentle and not so gentle folk-rock adventures.

“Ian George is a fanciful folk troubadour with a rhythmic flow and spirited vision. He’s an American Matt Corby; a heartwarming blend of Iron & Wine’s folk and Vampire Weekend’s frisky energy. George’s music is the type to which one would ascribe words like frolic and wandering, but his songs are equally intimate and emotional... Worthy of everyone’s ears, songs we can teach our children, our parents, our grandparents, and ourselves.”

~ Atwood Magazine

Fee: $10-$15