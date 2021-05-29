I Love Gamay Pop Up

I Love Gamay is Oregon's annual wine festival that celebrates one of our favorite under-the-radar varietals: Gamay! As part of this year's festivities, Cooper Mountain is hosting an I Love Gamay Pop-Up on Memorial Day Weekend: this is your opportunity to taste 5 different Oregon Gamay Noirs all in one place! The experience includes a vineyard-side tasting flight of 5 Gamays from around the Willamette Valley including Hundred Suns, Ridgecrest Winery, Division Wine Co and Hazelfern, plus a snack from Farmer and the Beast!

Saturday 5/29 + Sunday 5/30, 11:30 am - 5 pm.

Reservations required. Fee: $35