Location:Cooper Mountain Vineyards
Map:2218 NE Broadway St, Portland, Oregon 97232
Email:cheers@ilovegamay.com
Website:http://https://www.coopermountainwine.com/reservation/type/gamay/
All Dates:May 29, 2021 - May 30, 2021

I Love Gamay Pop Up

I Love Gamay is Oregon's annual wine festival that celebrates one of our favorite under-the-radar varietals: Gamay! As part of this year's festivities, Cooper Mountain is hosting an I Love Gamay Pop-Up on Memorial Day Weekend: this is your opportunity to taste 5 different Oregon Gamay Noirs all in one place! The experience includes a vineyard-side tasting flight of 5 Gamays from around the Willamette Valley including Hundred Suns, Ridgecrest Winery, Division Wine Co and Hazelfern, plus a snack from Farmer and the Beast!

Saturday 5/29 + Sunday 5/30, 11:30 am - 5 pm.
Reservations required. Fee: $35

Taste 5 Oregon Gamay wines at Cooper Mountain Vineyards this Memorial Day Weekend!

Cooper Mountain Vineyards
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

