Location: Amaterra Winery Map: 8150 SW Swede Hl Dr, Portland, Oregon 97225 Website: https://amaterrawines.com/ All Dates: Dec 31, 2024 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm This exclusive, wine-focused dining experience is available only from Nov. 29 to Dec. 31, Wednesday - Sunday, with limited availability each night.



Holiday Family-Style Duck Experience at Amaterra

Amaterra’s Family-style Whole-roasted Duck Experience is a carefully curated, multi-course family-style celebration. This three-course culinary journey is ideal for 4–6 people (or for couples who adore leftovers). Each course is complemented by a handpicked wine pairing, creating a seamless dining experience from start to finish.

Fee: $325 per party