Location:Saffron Fields Vineyard
Map:18748 NE Laughlin Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148
Phone: (503) 662-5323
Email:sfvstaff@saffronfields.com
Website:https://saffronfields.com/collection/events
All Dates:Dec 14, 2024 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm

Holiday Dinner & Lights

Join us for an unforgettable evening at our Holiday Dinner Party from 5:30 PM to 8:00 PM. Begin your evening with a welcome pour of our newly released 2020 Symbolism sparkling wine perfectly paired with cheeses, and stroll through our Vitner Lights.

From 6 PM to 8 PM, enjoy a five-course dinner by the talented Norma Buchholz. Each course is thoughtfully paired with wines from our cherished collection: the 2021 White Pinot Noir, 2018 Estate Chardonnay, 2014 Expressionism, and 2020 Estate Pinot Noir

 

Fee: $135

Five-course holiday dinner and lights

