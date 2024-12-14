Holiday Dinner & Lights

Join us for an unforgettable evening at our Holiday Dinner Party from 5:30 PM to 8:00 PM. Begin your evening with a welcome pour of our newly released 2020 Symbolism sparkling wine perfectly paired with cheeses, and stroll through our Vitner Lights.



From 6 PM to 8 PM, enjoy a five-course dinner by the talented Norma Buchholz. Each course is thoughtfully paired with wines from our cherished collection: the 2021 White Pinot Noir, 2018 Estate Chardonnay, 2014 Expressionism, and 2020 Estate Pinot Noir

Fee: $135