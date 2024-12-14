|Location:
|Saffron Fields Vineyard
|Map:
|18748 NE Laughlin Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148
|Phone:
|(503) 662-5323
|Email:
|sfvstaff@saffronfields.com
|Website:
|https://saffronfields.com/collection/events
|All Dates:
Holiday Dinner & Lights
Join us for an unforgettable evening at our Holiday Dinner Party from 5:30 PM to 8:00 PM. Begin your evening with a welcome pour of our newly released 2020 Symbolism sparkling wine perfectly paired with cheeses, and stroll through our Vitner Lights.
From 6 PM to 8 PM, enjoy a five-course dinner by the talented Norma Buchholz. Each course is thoughtfully paired with wines from our cherished collection: the 2021 White Pinot Noir, 2018 Estate Chardonnay, 2014 Expressionism, and 2020 Estate Pinot Noir
Fee: $135
Five-course holiday dinner and lights