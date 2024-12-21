 Calendar Home
Location:Hip Chicks do Wine
Map:4510 SE 23rd Avenue, Portland, OR 97202
Phone: 503-234-3790
Email:winegoddess@hipchicksdowine.com
Website:https://www.hipchicksdowine.com/new-events
All Dates:Dec 21, 2024 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Holiday Centerpiece Design Class with Wine

Join us for a floral holiday centerpiece arranging workshop!

In this session, our experienced instructor Laura Gifford Kerr, Gifford’s Flowers will guide you through the principles of design and teach you how to create a beautiful and balanced holiday arrangement. In a fun and casual environment, you’ll have the chance to work with a variety of evergreens, fresh flowers, decorative elements and learn how to arrange them in a visually appealing way. Whether you're a beginner or looking to refine your skills, this class is perfect for anyone interested in the art of floral design. Join us and unleash your creativity in the world of flowers!

Advance Tickets are required and are $150 per person.

Your ticket includes:

All the materials and seasonal flowers to build your arrangement

Flower Arranging outline and notes

Clippers to keep

Glass of Wine, Beer or non-alcoholic beverage + individual jarcuterie

Plus: the arrangement you make to take home!

Choose from :

Traditional Christmas

Hanukkah

Winter mix

 

Fee: $150

Join us for a floral holiday centerpiece arranging workshop! In this session, our experienced instructor Laura Gifford Kerr, Gifford’s Flowers will guide you through the principles of design and teach you how to create a beautiful and balanced holiday arrangement. In a fun and casual environment, you’ll have the chance to work with a variety of evergreens, fresh flowers, decorative elements ...
Hip Chicks do Wine
Hip Chicks do Wine 97202 4510 SE 23rd Avenue, Portland, OR 97202
December (2024)
« November
January »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31        


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2024 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable