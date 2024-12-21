Holiday Centerpiece Design Class with Wine

Join us for a floral holiday centerpiece arranging workshop!



In this session, our experienced instructor Laura Gifford Kerr, Gifford’s Flowers will guide you through the principles of design and teach you how to create a beautiful and balanced holiday arrangement. In a fun and casual environment, you’ll have the chance to work with a variety of evergreens, fresh flowers, decorative elements and learn how to arrange them in a visually appealing way. Whether you're a beginner or looking to refine your skills, this class is perfect for anyone interested in the art of floral design. Join us and unleash your creativity in the world of flowers!



Advance Tickets are required and are $150 per person.



Your ticket includes:



All the materials and seasonal flowers to build your arrangement



Flower Arranging outline and notes



Clippers to keep



Glass of Wine, Beer or non-alcoholic beverage + individual jarcuterie



Plus: the arrangement you make to take home!



Choose from :



Traditional Christmas



Hanukkah



Winter mix

Fee: $150