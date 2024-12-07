Hip Chicks Holiday Market

Support small artisan businesses by shopping local, and do so with a glass of wine in hand!



Drop by Hip Chicks Winery for our Hip Chicks Holiday Market Saturday December 7th 11am - 5pm. Watch for a list of local artisans sampling and selling their products.



Wine tasting is only $15 this weekend or FREE if you bring a donation of food or personal hygiene items for Esther's Pantry Food Bank. Plus special discounts on wine and our special Holiday Sangria!



Vendors Include:

Indigo Fiber Werks



Mallow Moments



Pepperberry Foods



Remedy Barbershop



Cozy with CoriGifford's



Creo Chocolates



Plum Deluxe



Upcycled Uglies



Recollected Pieces



Garliki Paste