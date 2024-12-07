 Calendar Home
Location:Hip Chicks do Wine
Map:4510 SE 23rd Avenue, Portland, OR 97202
Phone: 503-234-3790
Email:winegoddess@hipchicksdowine.com
Website:https://www.hipchicksdowine.com/new-events
All Dates:Dec 7, 2024 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Hip Chicks Holiday Market

Support small artisan businesses by shopping local, and do so with a glass of wine in hand!

Drop by Hip Chicks Winery for our Hip Chicks Holiday Market Saturday December 7th 11am - 5pm. Watch for a list of local artisans sampling and selling their products.

Wine tasting is only $15 this weekend or FREE if you bring a donation of food or personal hygiene items for Esther's Pantry Food Bank. Plus special discounts on wine and our special Holiday Sangria!

Vendors Include:
Indigo Fiber Werks

Mallow Moments

Pepperberry Foods

Remedy Barbershop

Cozy with CoriGifford's

Creo Chocolates

Plum Deluxe

Upcycled Uglies

Recollected Pieces

Garliki Paste

Shop Local for the Holidays!

