|Location:
|Hip Chicks do Wine
|Map:
|4510 SE 23rd Avenue, Portland, OR 97202
|Phone:
|503-234-3790
|Email:
|winegoddess@hipchicksdowine.com
|Website:
|https://www.hipchicksdowine.com/new-events
|All Dates:
Hip Chicks Holiday Market
Support small artisan businesses by shopping local, and do so with a glass of wine in hand!
Drop by Hip Chicks Winery for our Hip Chicks Holiday Market Saturday December 7th 11am - 5pm. Watch for a list of local artisans sampling and selling their products.
Wine tasting is only $15 this weekend or FREE if you bring a donation of food or personal hygiene items for Esther's Pantry Food Bank. Plus special discounts on wine and our special Holiday Sangria!
Vendors Include:
Indigo Fiber Werks
Mallow Moments
Pepperberry Foods
Remedy Barbershop
Cozy with CoriGifford's
Creo Chocolates
Plum Deluxe
Upcycled Uglies
Recollected Pieces
Garliki Paste
Shop Local for the Holidays!