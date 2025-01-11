Harvey's Pop Up Comedy Night



Comedy Night with Harvey's Pop-Up

Featured Headliner: Bo Johnson



Get ready to laugh with comedian Bo Johnson! Hailing from Seattle, Washington, Bo brings his sharp wit and unique charm to stages across the U.S. and Canada.



Featured on Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the City (Comedy Central)

Performed at LOL Live! during the prestigious Just For Laughs festival in Montreal

Finalist in the 39th annual Seattle International Comedy Competition

Regular at renowned festivals like Bumbershoot, SF Sketchfest, Life is Beautiful (Las Vegas), and more

Known for his relatable humor, one TikTok fan even likened him to Chandler from Friends!



Don’t miss a night of unforgettable comedy!

Date: January 11, 2025

Time: 6pm - 8pm

Cost: $25 presale tickets online until 4pm the day of the event

Members: $15 (4 tickets max)

At The Door: $35 after 4pm for all

This is a 21 and Up Event

No outside food or beverage allowed (including water)

We have snack foods

No pets

Fee: $25.00