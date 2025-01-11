 Calendar Home
Location:Oak Knoll Winery
Map:29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
Phone: 5036488198
Email:info@oakknollwinery.com
Website:https://shop.oakknollwinery.com/product/Comedy-Night-January
All Dates:Jan 11, 2025 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Harvey's Pop Up Comedy Night


Comedy Night with Harvey's Pop-Up
Featured Headliner: Bo Johnson

Get ready to laugh with comedian Bo Johnson! Hailing from Seattle, Washington, Bo brings his sharp wit and unique charm to stages across the U.S. and Canada.

Featured on Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the City (Comedy Central)
Performed at LOL Live! during the prestigious Just For Laughs festival in Montreal
Finalist in the 39th annual Seattle International Comedy Competition
Regular at renowned festivals like Bumbershoot, SF Sketchfest, Life is Beautiful (Las Vegas), and more
Known for his relatable humor, one TikTok fan even likened him to Chandler from Friends!

Don’t miss a night of unforgettable comedy!
Date: January 11, 2025
Time: 6pm - 8pm
Cost: $25 presale tickets online until 4pm the day of the event
Members: $15 (4 tickets max)
At The Door: $35 after 4pm for all
This is a 21 and Up Event
No outside food or beverage allowed (including water)
We have snack foods
No pets

 

Fee: $25.00

Join us for a hilarious evening of comedy at Oak Knoll Winery, featuring the incredible Bo Johnson!

