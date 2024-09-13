Harvest Sunset Wine Dinner with Caballeros

Join Fairsing Vineyard for a Harvest Sunset Wine Dinner on Friday, September 13, featuring the culinary flare of Chef Erick Caballero.



Enjoy an Incredible four-course journey with Beef Tenderloin, King Salmon Ravioli, and a “Last of the Peaches” Pie with Jalapeno and Cajeta Ice Cream.



This promises to be a fun and flavorful dinner complemented by Fairsing Vineyard estate wines.



The evening will showcase exclusive selections and Fall favorites – including the debut of the 2021 Dardis Pinot noir (awarded 93 Points from Wine Enthusiast and a “Cellar Selection” designate).



Enjoy majestic views and gorgeous sunset hues on Friday, September 13.



Reservations are required. Connect with Fairsing Vineyard at 503.560.8266 or email events@fairsingvineyard.com



Dinner 5:30 – 8:00 pm



$170 per person / $145 Wine Club members



Crimson Clover & Celtic Knot Club members – up to 4 Guests enjoy member pricing

Labyrinth Club members – up to 2 Guests enjoy member pricing



RSVP by September 5, 2024

