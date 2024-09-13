|Location:
|Fairsing Vineyard
|20881 NE Laughlin Road, Yamhill, Oregon 97148
|5035608266
|events@fairsingvineyard.com
|http://20881 NE Laughlin Road
Harvest Sunset Wine Dinner with Caballeros
Join Fairsing Vineyard for a Harvest Sunset Wine Dinner on Friday, September 13, featuring the culinary flare of Chef Erick Caballero.
Enjoy an Incredible four-course journey with Beef Tenderloin, King Salmon Ravioli, and a “Last of the Peaches” Pie with Jalapeno and Cajeta Ice Cream.
This promises to be a fun and flavorful dinner complemented by Fairsing Vineyard estate wines.
The evening will showcase exclusive selections and Fall favorites – including the debut of the 2021 Dardis Pinot noir (awarded 93 Points from Wine Enthusiast and a “Cellar Selection” designate).
Enjoy majestic views and gorgeous sunset hues on Friday, September 13.
Reservations are required. Connect with Fairsing Vineyard at 503.560.8266 or email events@fairsingvineyard.com
Dinner 5:30 – 8:00 pm
$170 per person / $145 Wine Club members
Crimson Clover & Celtic Knot Club members – up to 4 Guests enjoy member pricing
Labyrinth Club members – up to 2 Guests enjoy member pricing
RSVP by September 5, 2024
