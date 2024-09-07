Location: Eagles Nest Reserve Tasting Room Map: 12995 NW Bishop Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97124 Website: https://eaglesnestreserve.com/ All Dates: Sep 7, 2024 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm



Harvest Celebration!

Help us celebrate the arrival of harvest with live music by The Cider Janes, the always excellent Comida Kin food truck, and our new release of the 2021 Single Block MGM soil specific wine!



Coming Kin & tasting room hours: 12:00-6:00pm

The Cider Janes: 2:00-4:00pm



Wines available by the glass or bottle, as well as tasting flights.



Free admission, minors welcome, no outside food please.