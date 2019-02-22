 Calendar Home
Location:Oak Knoll Winery
Map:29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
Phone: 503-648-8198
Email:info@oakknollwinery.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/happy-hour-34901.html
All Dates:Feb 22, 2019 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Happy Hour

Join us for Happy Hour

Light bite appetizers, wine and beer available for purchase.

Come hang out with your friends after a long week of work.

This is a 21 and older event. No pets allowed.

Oak Knoll Winery
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

