Guest Winery: Statera

This tiny brand is owned and operated by two close friends, Luke Wylde and Meredith Bell. Their mission is to make delicious, honest Chardonnay and more from the most distinct vineyards in our region including Corral Creek, Johan, Celilo, Anderson and Belle Pente. At Anam Cara, we are big fans of Statera's innovative, beautifully made, and fun wines. Join us to discover them as well.

Fee: $15 includes wines from both wineries