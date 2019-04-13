 Calendar Home
Location:Douglas Hall at the Douglas County Fairgrounds
Map:2110 Frear St, Roseburg, OR 97471
Phone: (541) 673-5323
All Dates:Apr 13, 2019 7:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Greatest of the Grape 2019

Enjoy the best of the Umpqua Valley at the Greatest of the Grape gala Oregon's longest running fine wine event. Taste through the wonderful bounty of the Valley with appetizers and wine pairings from Southern Oregon wineries and our area s gourmet food artisans. Dance along to live music, place a bid to win luxurious prizes during our silent auction and vote for your favorite wine and food pairing.

For more information or to order VIP Tickets (6:00 PM entry) or Reserved Tables, please visit www.umpquavalleywineries.org.

 

Fee: $90

