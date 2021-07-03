|Location:
|Reustle-Prayer Rock Vineyards
|Map:
|960 Cal Henry Rd, Roseburg, Oregon 97471
|Phone:
|541-459-6060
|Email:
|wine@reustlevineyards.com
|Website:
|http://https://kazzit.com/event/gourmet-burgers-ampampampampampampampamp-brew-605a7c5d7525f-605a7ca57c444-605a7d505c2be-605a7d8773f29-605a7e312d113-605a7e759cc35-605a7ec0ae000-605a7efd7348a.html
Gourmet Burgers & Brew
Each Saturday during the summer we will feature a different gourmet burger - perfectly paired with Reustle wines. Our burgers are 100% Organic Black Angus Beef (raised at the vineyard) on homemade rolls with homemade curly fries. For the non-wine drinker in your group we offer a selection of locally crafted beer on tap.
LIve music from Noon - 4:00 PM. Music to be announced.
We are pleased to offer Gloria's gourmet burgers for purchase in our food tent!