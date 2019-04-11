 Calendar Home
Gorge Wine | Portland Grand Tasting

Taste the beautiful wines of 20+ wineries, all pouring under the same roof for one night only. We invite you to discover Gorge Wine and experience the expression of 40 miles of intense geography and transitioning climates.

The Gorge Wine region is a powerful place. It’s a place of extremes—in climate, scenery, and style of wine—where the astounding beauty of the landscape is inextricable from its allure as a world-class wine region. It’s a modern frontier, of sorts, undergoing discovery and growth while holding fast to what makes it special. The extreme conditions that shape the wine are unique to this region—to be sensed, embraced, and celebrated. Creativity is at the heart of the vision for Gorge Wine. The region is marked by an intrepid spirit that seeks to craft something extraordinary through inspiration in dialog with the land. 

General Admission includes complimentary tastings from all attending wineries, light hors-d'oeuvres, and a commemorative wine glass to keep. 

Note: VIP and Trade Admission hours are 5-8pm, and the event is open to VIPs & Trade ONLY from 5-6pm; Event opens at 6 pm for General Admission ticket holders.

VIP Ticket: For those wanting a more intimate and elevated experience, we recommend a VIP ticket to gain early admission and access to a private VIP section with special tastings, small bites, wine education, and more.  Only 50 VIP tickets are available, so act fast. 
Must be 21 to attend. Proof of age required at check-in. 

We're bringing the Gorge Wine tasting experience to Portland!

