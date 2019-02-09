Get Reckless at Styring for Valentine’s Day

Feeling a little Reckless this Valentine's Day?



Come to Styring and indulge in a pre-release tasting of our 2013 Reckless Petit Verdot/Cabernet Sauvignon blend. We’ll also be pouring from our award-winning portfolio of grape-to-table wines: Pinot Noir, Riesling and Dessert Wines. At Styring, there's something for everyone in your tasting party! Select your favorites and bring them home for the perfect night with your Valentine.



Styring is a small, authentic, family owned/operated vineyard and winery using sustainable farming practices. Find something distinctive, unforgettable, inspiring and true at Styring: a hidden gem in the Willamette Valley.



Tasting Fee: $10 per person, refundable per bottle purchased

