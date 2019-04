This 4-course meal prepared by local Chef Max Germano highlights seasonal Pacific Northwest ingredients. Each course, presented by the Chef, will include a wine pairing curated by winemaker Alex Fullerton.

Fullerton Winemaker's Dinner

This 4-course meal prepared by local Chef Max Germano highlights seasonal Pacific Northwest ingredients. Each course, presented by the Chef, will include a wine pairing curated by winemaker Alex Fullerton. Fee: $150