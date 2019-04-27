 Calendar Home
Location:The Fullerton Wine Bar and Tasting Room
Map:1966 Northwest Pettygrove St, Portland, OR 97209
Phone: 612-554-0356
Email:info@fullertonwines.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/fullerton-wine-course-sweaters-and-bikinis.html
All Dates:Apr 27, 2019 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

Fullerton Wine Course: Sweaters and Bikinis

Let your taste buds travel from Oregon to Germany to California during this exploration of climate’s influence on wine. The Burgundian varietals, Pinot Noir and Chardonnay, act as chameleons, perfectly showcasing the climates in which they are grown. Join us as we explore, with nose, taste buds, and mind, the effects of climate, and the changes to come. We will explore a German Spätburgunder (the German name for Pinot Noir) alongside California and Fullerton examples of these two grapes. Fee: $40

