Fullerton Wine Course: Drink the Rainbow

Learn about the pigments in wine and their correlation with winemaking practices. Color in wine can give you a great deal of information, but can also misguide. To engage our senses in this study, we will vertically taste through our Pinot Rosé, as well as a selection of our Pinot Noirs.



When: Saturday, May 18th from 10:00am-Noon

Where: Fullerton Wine Bar and Tasting Room - 1966 NW Pettygrove St, Portland

Tickets: $40 per person (30-50% off for club members)



The Fullerton Wine Course offers attendees an engaging and personal experience. Each class incorporates curated insights into the chosen topic, and includes an interactive tasting experience. Appetizers and wine will be served as attendees mingle during the first 15 minutes, and the sessions close with light nibbles and conversation. Expect a fun and enlightening experience.



Seats are limited for all sessions to preserve the intimacy and quality of the experience. Come and explore the complex and magical world of wine and winemaking. Members receive 30-50% off their tickets depending upon club level.

