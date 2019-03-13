 Calendar Home
Location:The Fullerton Wine Bar and Tasting Room
Map:1966 Northwest Pettygrove St, Portland, OR 97209
Phone: 612-554-0356
Email:info@dobbesfamilyestate.com
http://https://kazzit.com/event/fullerton-supper-club-march-13th.html
All Dates:Mar 13, 2019 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Fullerton Supper Club March 13th

Call 503-544-1378 or email info@fullertonwines.com to reserve your seats for the 20th, 27th, and future Wednesday Supper Clubs.

Where: Fullerton Wine Bar & Tasting Room - 1966 Northwest Pettygrove St, Portland
When: Wednesday, February 20th repeating every Wednesday
Price: $49 per person for 3 course meal. Reservations required. Wine pairings, glass pours, and bottles available to pair.

We cherish every meal shared with our guests and friends. Merging our love of food and wine, we announce the launch of the Fullerton Supper Club with chef Jamie Cady of Aviary. Expect a rotating menu (4 week cycle), impeccable sourcing, and a refined culinary touch thanks to Chef Jamie Cady's talent, born out of great experiences and creativity. Held every Wednesday.

MENU
Wednesday, March 13th

Amuse bouche
Fried Squash Mochi, Shoyu, Furikake

First Course
Pickled Herring, Smoked Dashi, Apple Miso Puree, Lemon Confit, Watercress

Second Course
Porchetta with Sage and Walnuts, Dijon Pork Sauce, Snap Peas and Tendrils, Pearl Onions

Third Course
Ricotta Donut Holes, Cardamom Creme Anglaise

If you have any food allergies, please share while making your reservation.

Fee: $49



