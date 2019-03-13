Fullerton Supper Club March 13th

Call 503-544-1378 or email info@fullertonwines.com to reserve your seats for the 20th, 27th, and future Wednesday Supper Clubs.



Where: Fullerton Wine Bar & Tasting Room - 1966 Northwest Pettygrove St, Portland

When: Wednesday, February 20th repeating every Wednesday

Price: $49 per person for 3 course meal. Reservations required. Wine pairings, glass pours, and bottles available to pair.



We cherish every meal shared with our guests and friends. Merging our love of food and wine, we announce the launch of the Fullerton Supper Club with chef Jamie Cady of Aviary. Expect a rotating menu (4 week cycle), impeccable sourcing, and a refined culinary touch thanks to Chef Jamie Cady's talent, born out of great experiences and creativity. Held every Wednesday.



MENU

Wednesday, March 13th



Amuse bouche

Fried Squash Mochi, Shoyu, Furikake



First Course

Pickled Herring, Smoked Dashi, Apple Miso Puree, Lemon Confit, Watercress



Second Course

Porchetta with Sage and Walnuts, Dijon Pork Sauce, Snap Peas and Tendrils, Pearl Onions



Third Course

Ricotta Donut Holes, Cardamom Creme Anglaise



If you have any food allergies, please share while making your reservation.

Fee: $49