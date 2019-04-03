Fullerton Supper Club April 3rd

Call 503-544-1378 or email info@fullertonwines.com to reserve your seats for all Wednesday Supper Clubs.



Where: Fullerton Wine Bar & Tasting Room - 1966 Northwest Pettygrove St, Portland

When: Wednesday, April 3rd repeating and all upcoming Wednesdays

Price: $49 per person for 3 course meal. Reservations required. Wine pairings, glass pours, and bottles available to pair.



We cherish every meal shared with our guests and friends. Merging our love of food and wine, we announce the launch of the Fullerton Supper Club with chef Jamie Cady of Aviary. Expect a rotating menu (4 week cycle), impeccable sourcing, and a refined culinary touch thanks to Chef Jamie Cady's talent, born out of great experiences and creativity. Held every Wednesday.



MENU

Wednesday, April 3rd



Amuse bouche

Fried Squash Mochi, Shoyu, Furikake



First Course

Salmon Tartare, Apple Kimchi, Half Sour Pickles, Yuzu Kosho, Sesame Rice Puffs



Second Course

Beef Short Rib, Manila Clams, Pho Spice Chowder Broth, Bone Marrow, Rice Noodles



Third Course

Pandan Rice Pudding, Sesame Brittle, Shaved White Chocolate, Hazelnuts





If you have any food allergies, please share while making your reservation.

