|Location:
|The Fullerton Wine Bar and Tasting Room
|Map:
|1966 Northwest Pettygrove St, Portland, OR 97209
|Phone:
|612-554-0356
|Email:
|info@fullertonwines.com
|Website:
|http://https://kazzit.com/event/fullerton%20supper%20club%20april%203rd.html
|All Dates:
Fullerton Supper Club April 3rd
Call 503-544-1378 or email info@fullertonwines.com to reserve your seats for all Wednesday Supper Clubs.
Where: Fullerton Wine Bar & Tasting Room - 1966 Northwest Pettygrove St, Portland
When: Wednesday, April 3rd repeating and all upcoming Wednesdays
Price: $49 per person for 3 course meal. Reservations required. Wine pairings, glass pours, and bottles available to pair.
We cherish every meal shared with our guests and friends. Merging our love of food and wine, we announce the launch of the Fullerton Supper Club with chef Jamie Cady of Aviary. Expect a rotating menu (4 week cycle), impeccable sourcing, and a refined culinary touch thanks to Chef Jamie Cady's talent, born out of great experiences and creativity. Held every Wednesday.
MENU
Wednesday, April 3rd
Amuse bouche
Fried Squash Mochi, Shoyu, Furikake
First Course
Salmon Tartare, Apple Kimchi, Half Sour Pickles, Yuzu Kosho, Sesame Rice Puffs
Second Course
Beef Short Rib, Manila Clams, Pho Spice Chowder Broth, Bone Marrow, Rice Noodles
Third Course
Pandan Rice Pudding, Sesame Brittle, Shaved White Chocolate, Hazelnuts
If you have any food allergies, please share while making your reservation.
Fee: $49