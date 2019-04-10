Fullerton Supper Club April 10th

Call 503-544-1378 or email info@fullertonwines.com to reserve your seats for all Wednesday Supper Clubs.



Where: Fullerton Wine Bar & Tasting Room - 1966 Northwest Pettygrove St, Portland

When: Wednesday, April 10th and all upcoming Wednesdays

Price: $49 per person for 3 course meal. Reservations required. Wine pairings, glass pours, and bottles available to pair.



We cherish every meal shared with our guests and friends. Merging our love of food and wine, we announce the launch of the Fullerton Supper Club with chef Jamie Cady of Aviary. Expect a rotating menu (4 week cycle), impeccable sourcing, and a refined culinary touch thanks to Chef Jamie Cady's talent, born out of great experiences and creativity. Held every Wednesday.



MENU

Wednesday, April 10th



Amuse bouche

Fried Squash Mochi, Shoyu, Furikake



First Course

Yellowtail Crudo, Lime-Tamarind Broth, Watermelon Radish, Rambutan, Finger Lime, Serrano Chili, Trout Roe



Second Course

Roast Quail, Kaffir Lime Sausage, Rice Cakes, Gochujang



Third Course

Sweet Potato Panna Cotta, Brown Butter Maple Syrup, Milk Crisps, Shortbread





If you have any food allergies, please share while making your reservation.

Fee: $49