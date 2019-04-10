 Calendar Home
Location:Fullerton Wines
Map:1966 Northwest Pettygrove St, Portland, OR 97209
Phone: 503-544-1378
Email:info@fullertonwines.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/fullerton-supper-club-april-10th.html
All Dates:Apr 10, 2019 7:00 pm - 9:30 pm

Fullerton Supper Club April 10th

Call 503-544-1378 or email info@fullertonwines.com to reserve your seats for all Wednesday Supper Clubs.

Where: Fullerton Wine Bar & Tasting Room - 1966 Northwest Pettygrove St, Portland
When: Wednesday, April 10th and all upcoming Wednesdays
Price: $49 per person for 3 course meal. Reservations required. Wine pairings, glass pours, and bottles available to pair.

We cherish every meal shared with our guests and friends. Merging our love of food and wine, we announce the launch of the Fullerton Supper Club with chef Jamie Cady of Aviary. Expect a rotating menu (4 week cycle), impeccable sourcing, and a refined culinary touch thanks to Chef Jamie Cady's talent, born out of great experiences and creativity. Held every Wednesday.

MENU
Wednesday, April 10th

Amuse bouche
Fried Squash Mochi, Shoyu, Furikake

First Course
Yellowtail Crudo, Lime-Tamarind Broth, Watermelon Radish, Rambutan, Finger Lime, Serrano Chili, Trout Roe

Second Course
Roast Quail, Kaffir Lime Sausage, Rice Cakes, Gochujang

Third Course
Sweet Potato Panna Cotta, Brown Butter Maple Syrup, Milk Crisps, Shortbread


If you have any food allergies, please share while making your reservation.

 

Fee: $49

Fullerton Wines
Fullerton Wines 97209 1966 Northwest Pettygrove St, Portland, OR 97209
