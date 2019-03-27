Fullerton Supper Club

Call 503-544-1378 or email info@fullertonwines.com to reserve your seats for the 27th or future Wednesday Supper Clubs.



Where: Fullerton Wine Bar & Tasting Room - 1966 Northwest Pettygrove St, Portland

When: Wednesday, March 27th and following Wednesdays

Price: $49 per person for 3 course meal. Reservations required. Wine pairings, glass pours, and bottles available to pair.



We cherish every meal shared with our guests and friends. Merging our love of food and wine, we announce the launch of the Fullerton Supper Club with chef Jamie Cady of Aviary. Expect a rotating menu (4 week cycle), impeccable sourcing, and a refined culinary touch thanks to Chef Jamie Cady's talent, born out of great experiences and creativity. Held every Wednesday.



MENU

Wednesday, March 27th



Amuse bouche

Fried Squash Mochi, Shoyu, Furikake



First Course

General Tsos Sweetbreads, BBQ Pork Fried Rice, Spicy Chinese Mustard



Second Course

Dijon Brined and Applewood Smoked Pork Loin, Apple Cider Braised Endive, Sourdough Spaetzle



Third Course

Egg Tart, Lemon Curd, Malt Ice Cream





If you have any food allergies, please share while making your reservation.

