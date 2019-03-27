 Calendar Home
Location:The Fullerton Wine Bar and Tasting Room
Map:1966 Northwest Pettygrove St, Portland, OR 97209
Phone: 612-554-0356
Email:info@fullertonwines.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/fullerton%20supper%20club%20march%2027th.html
All Dates:Mar 27, 2019 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Fullerton Supper Club

Call 503-544-1378 or email info@fullertonwines.com to reserve your seats for the 27th or future Wednesday Supper Clubs.

Where: Fullerton Wine Bar & Tasting Room - 1966 Northwest Pettygrove St, Portland
When: Wednesday, March 27th and following Wednesdays
Price: $49 per person for 3 course meal. Reservations required. Wine pairings, glass pours, and bottles available to pair.

We cherish every meal shared with our guests and friends. Merging our love of food and wine, we announce the launch of the Fullerton Supper Club with chef Jamie Cady of Aviary. Expect a rotating menu (4 week cycle), impeccable sourcing, and a refined culinary touch thanks to Chef Jamie Cady's talent, born out of great experiences and creativity. Held every Wednesday.

MENU
Wednesday, March 27th

Amuse bouche
Fried Squash Mochi, Shoyu, Furikake

First Course
General Tsos Sweetbreads, BBQ Pork Fried Rice, Spicy Chinese Mustard

Second Course
Dijon Brined and Applewood Smoked Pork Loin, Apple Cider Braised Endive, Sourdough Spaetzle

Third Course
Egg Tart, Lemon Curd, Malt Ice Cream


If you have any food allergies, please share while making your reservation.

 

Fee: $49

