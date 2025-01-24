Friday Night Live Featuring Macey Gard Band

🎶 Friday Night Live Concert Series 🎶

Macey Gard Band – Pacific NW’s Premier High-Energy Power Pop Group!



📅 Date: January 24, 2025

⏰ Time: 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

📍 Location: Oak Knoll Winery



Get ready for an unforgettable night of funky, high-energy tunes with the Macey Gard Band, the go-to group to bring the party! With a mix of original songs and unique covers, Macey Gard combines incredible musicianship and a passion for fun in every performance. Whether you're here to groove or dance, they’ll keep you moving all night long!



✨ Ticket Prices:



$15 per person

$10 for members (up to 4)

$20 at the door after 4 PM

🍕 Food: Bring your own food or enjoy our delicious selection of charcuterie, snack packs, meats, cheeses, crackers, and more for purchase.

Bring your own food or grab a bite from Westside Pizza House

🍷 Drinks: No outside beverages allowed.



💥 21+ Only

🚫 No pets allowed | ❌ No refunds for no-shows



Join us for a night full of fun, fantastic music, and great company. It's the party you've been waiting for!

Fee: $15.00