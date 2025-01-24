|Location:
|Oak Knoll Winery
|29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
|5036488198
|info@oakknollwinery.com
|https://shop.oakknollwinery.com/product/Friday-Night-Live-Macey-Gard-January
Friday Night Live Featuring Macey Gard Band
🎶 Friday Night Live Concert Series 🎶
Macey Gard Band – Pacific NW’s Premier High-Energy Power Pop Group!
📅 Date: January 24, 2025
⏰ Time: 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM
📍 Location: Oak Knoll Winery
Get ready for an unforgettable night of funky, high-energy tunes with the Macey Gard Band, the go-to group to bring the party! With a mix of original songs and unique covers, Macey Gard combines incredible musicianship and a passion for fun in every performance. Whether you're here to groove or dance, they’ll keep you moving all night long!
✨ Ticket Prices:
$15 per person
$10 for members (up to 4)
$20 at the door after 4 PM
🍕 Food: Bring your own food or enjoy our delicious selection of charcuterie, snack packs, meats, cheeses, crackers, and more for purchase.
Bring your own food or grab a bite from Westside Pizza House
🍷 Drinks: No outside beverages allowed.
💥 21+ Only
🚫 No pets allowed | ❌ No refunds for no-shows
Join us for a night full of fun, fantastic music, and great company. It's the party you've been waiting for!
