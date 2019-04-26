 Calendar Home
Location:Oregon Garden Resort
Map:895 W Main St, Silverton, Oregon 97381
Phone: 5038742500
Email:concierge@oregongardenresort.com
Website:http://895 W Main St
All Dates:Apr 26, 2019 6:30 pm - 9:30 pm

Forks & Corks with Zerba Cellars

April 26, 2019

We invite you to attend our wine pairing dinner at the Oregon Garden Resort with featured winery, Zerba Cellars! Enjoy a delicious 5-course meal paired with wonderful wines produced locally.

WHERE: Oregon Garden Resort
WHEN: Friday, April 26th | 6:30pm

The cost is $125.00/guest and includes a 5-course dinner & wine. Buy your tickets here (https://bit.ly/2IX06IB) *Gratuity not included

About Zerba Cellars

Zerba Cellars is an Oregon winery located in the heart of the Walla Walla Valley. We produce approachable, food friendly wines that showcase the fruit without compromising the wine's structure and overall balance. We have three estate vineyards in the Walla Walla Valley. Each was planted to take advantage of the Walla Walla Valley's unique soil types and elevations.

 

Fee: $125

