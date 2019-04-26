Forks & Corks with Zerba Cellars

Forks & Corks with Zerba Cellars

April 26, 2019



We invite you to attend our wine pairing dinner at the Oregon Garden Resort with featured winery, Zerba Cellars! Enjoy a delicious 5-course meal paired with wonderful wines produced locally.



WHERE: Oregon Garden Resort

WHEN: Friday, April 26th | 6:30pm



The cost is $125.00/guest and includes a 5-course dinner & wine. Buy your tickets here (https://bit.ly/2IX06IB) *Gratuity not included



About Zerba Cellars



Zerba Cellars is an Oregon winery located in the heart of the Walla Walla Valley. We produce approachable, food friendly wines that showcase the fruit without compromising the wine's structure and overall balance. We have three estate vineyards in the Walla Walla Valley. Each was planted to take advantage of the Walla Walla Valley's unique soil types and elevations.

