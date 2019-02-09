 Calendar Home
Location:Domaine Drouhin
Map:6750 NE Breyman Orchard Road, Dayton, Oregon 97114
Phone: 5038642700
Email:dawn@domainedrouhin.com
Website:http://www.domainedrouhin.com
All Dates:Feb 9, 2019 11:00 am - 3:00 pm

For the Love of Wine!

In the spirit of love & wine, we have put together a wonderful celebration of the things we love most! We'll be serving 2016 Drouhin Oregon Roserock Chardonnay, 2016 Dundee Hills Pinot Noir, and 2015 Laurène Cuvée. In addition, included in our flight will be 2017 Chorey les Beaune Blanc and 2015 Santenay from Burgundy. We have invited several local producers to come share their culinary passions with you. Enjoy delights from Briar Rose Creamery, Caravan Coffee, Ranger Chocolate, Tabor Bread, Oregon Truffle Oil, Republic of Jam, plus more. Catering by Allium Bistro and live music featuring The Christopher Brown Trio.

Fee: $25 per person advance purchase, $30 per person at the door. DDO Classique and Mid Club Members receive complimentary entrance for two, Plus Members receive complimentary entrance for four.

Join us for our annual Valentine's Day Celebration and Marketplace: For the Love of Wine!

Domaine Drouhin
Domaine Drouhin 97114 6750 NE Breyman Orchard Road, Dayton, Oregon 97114
