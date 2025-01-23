|Location:
|Chris James Cellars McMinnville Tasting Room
|Map:
|645 NE 3rd Street, Suite 1A McMinnville, OR 97128, McMinnville, OR 97128
|Phone:
|5034747670
|Email:
|sami@vinotrece.com
|Website:
|https://vinotrece.com/product/ff-cj/
|All Dates:
Food and Floral Workshop
January 23rd | 5:45 – ~7:30 PM | McMinnville Tasting Room
We’re hosting the Floral workshop again! Except this time, the experience has been elevated to incorporate food. The Food and Floral Workshop is a pop-up series that activates the senses with aromas of the earth aromas of the earth on the nose and the palate as you create a masterpiece floral centerpiece.
Join Stacy and Sami of Skinnie Rose Design and Vino Trece & Co. for a mixer combining interactive floral design. The event will kick off with a mini Social hour featuring Chef-paired hors d’oeuvres and wine. (Carnivore + Veg + DF + GF conscious)
Included in your ticket: All supplies to create your unique centerpiece, floral vase, reference guide of recommendations, a glass of wine/tasting, and access to the social hour with Chef-paired hors d’oeuvres.
Space is limited to 25 seats. We’re going to pack the house so grab your tickets ASAP!
Fee: $83-88
The Food and Floral Workshop is a pop-up series that pairs food, wine, and floral arrangements.