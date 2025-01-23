Food and Floral Workshop

January 23rd | 5:45 – ~7:30 PM | McMinnville Tasting Room



We’re hosting the Floral workshop again! Except this time, the experience has been elevated to incorporate food. The Food and Floral Workshop is a pop-up series that activates the senses with aromas of the earth aromas of the earth on the nose and the palate as you create a masterpiece floral centerpiece.



Join Stacy and Sami of Skinnie Rose Design and Vino Trece & Co. for a mixer combining interactive floral design. The event will kick off with a mini Social hour featuring Chef-paired hors d’oeuvres and wine. (Carnivore + Veg + DF + GF conscious)



Included in your ticket: All supplies to create your unique centerpiece, floral vase, reference guide of recommendations, a glass of wine/tasting, and access to the social hour with Chef-paired hors d’oeuvres.



Space is limited to 25 seats. We’re going to pack the house so grab your tickets ASAP!

Fee: $83-88