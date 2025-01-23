 Calendar Home
Location:Chris James Cellars McMinnville Tasting Room
Map:645 NE 3rd Street, Suite 1A McMinnville, OR 97128, McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: 5034747670
Email:sami@vinotrece.com
Website:https://vinotrece.com/product/ff-cj/
All Dates:Jan 23, 2025 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm

Food and Floral Workshop

January 23rd | 5:45 – ~7:30 PM | McMinnville Tasting Room

We’re hosting the Floral workshop again! Except this time, the experience has been elevated to incorporate food. The Food and Floral Workshop is a pop-up series that activates the senses with aromas of the earth aromas of the earth on the nose and the palate as you create a masterpiece floral centerpiece.

Join Stacy and Sami of Skinnie Rose Design and Vino Trece & Co. for a mixer combining interactive floral design. The event will kick off with a mini Social hour featuring Chef-paired hors d’oeuvres and wine. (Carnivore + Veg + DF + GF conscious)

Included in your ticket: All supplies to create your unique centerpiece, floral vase, reference guide of recommendations, a glass of wine/tasting, and access to the social hour with Chef-paired hors d’oeuvres.

Space is limited to 25 seats. We’re going to pack the house so grab your tickets ASAP!

 

Fee: $83-88

The Food and Floral Workshop is a pop-up series that pairs food, wine, and floral arrangements.

