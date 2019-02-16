|Location:
|Youngberg Hill Event Center
|Map:
|10660 Southwest Youngberg Hill Road, McMinnville, OR 97128
|Phone:
|9719012177
|Email:
|karyn@youngberghill.com
|Website:
|http://10660 Southwest Youngberg Hill Road
|All Dates:
Fondue of You
Please join us for a wine tasting and fondue dipping. Enjoy a sampling of our wines paired with fondue from the Barberry. The menu includes gourmet cheese with meats and roasted vegetables and kakao chocolate with sweet treats and fruits. We'll have a Valentine's Station for you to write sweet notes to those you love.
Book your tickets early and save money.
Tickets are $25.00 in advance and $35.00 after February 6, so book your tickets early. Purchase tickets here: https://cellarpass.com/fondue-of-you-wine-tasting-and-fondue-dipping-tickets-4337
Fee: $25.00
Bring your sweetie, bring yourself, bring your friends because Youngberg Hill is Fondue of You.