Location:Youngberg Hill Event Center
Map:10660 Southwest Youngberg Hill Road, McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: 9719012177
Email:karyn@youngberghill.com
Website:http://10660 Southwest Youngberg Hill Road
All Dates:Feb 16, 2019 10:00 am - 3:00 pm

Fondue of You

Please join us for a wine tasting and fondue dipping. Enjoy a sampling of our wines paired with fondue from the Barberry. The menu includes gourmet cheese with meats and roasted vegetables and kakao chocolate with sweet treats and fruits. We'll have a Valentine's Station for you to write sweet notes to those you love.

Book your tickets early and save money.

Tickets are $25.00 in advance and $35.00 after February 6, so book your tickets early. Purchase tickets here: https://cellarpass.com/fondue-of-you-wine-tasting-and-fondue-dipping-tickets-4337

 

Fee: $25.00

Bring your sweetie, bring yourself, bring your friends because Youngberg Hill is Fondue of You.

Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

