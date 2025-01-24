 Calendar Home
Location:Oregon State Fairgrounds, Jackman-Long Building
Map:2330 17th St NE, Salem, Oregon 97301
Phone: 866-904-6165
Email:info@firsttasteoregon.com
Website:https://firsttasteoregon.com/
All Dates:Jan 24, 2025 - Jan 25, 2025 Friday: 4-9pm, Saturday: Noon-9pm

Discover the best of Oregon at First Taste Oregon, where you’ll find an incredible selection of wines, spirits, brews, and delectable foods. This is more than just an event—it’s an experience that tantalizes your taste buds, introduces you to local artisans, and offers one-of-a-kind shopping. Whether you’re savoring a glass of fine wine, sampling craft brews, or exploring the latest in Oregon’s culinary scene, there’s something for everyone.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to indulge in Oregon’s finest offerings and create unforgettable memories.

Come for a taste, stay for a glass, take home a bottle!

 

Fee: $Door Prices: General Admission: $15 Senior: $10 Military & First Responder: $10 VIP Friday: $40 VIP Saturday: $60

Experience Oregon's best wines, spirits, brews, and bites at First Taste Oregon!

