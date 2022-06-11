|Location:
|Knudsen Vineyards
|Map:
|9419 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee, OR 97115
|Phone:
|503-580-1596
|Email:
|info@knudsenvineyards.com
|Website:
|http://https://knudsenvineyards.com/fireside-series-wine-classes/
|All Dates:
Fireside Series Classes
Fireside Series | Vintage Comparison
With 51 years of history in the Dundee Hills comes a treasured library of Pinot noir! This vertical tasting comparison of estate Pinot noir over the past decade includes a rare opportunity to try the first Knudsen Vineyards Pinot noir from the goldilocks 2012 vintage.
Fee: $55-75
Elevated tasting experiences hosted in the newly renovated Fireside Room by Knudsen Vineyards