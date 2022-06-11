 Calendar Home
Location:Knudsen Vineyards
Map:9419 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee, OR 97115
Phone: 503-580-1596
Email:info@knudsenvineyards.com
Website:http://https://knudsenvineyards.com/fireside-series-wine-classes/
All Dates:Jun 11, 2022 11:00 am - 1:00 pm
Jun 25, 2022 11:00 am - 1:00 pm

Fireside Series Classes

Fireside Series | Vintage Comparison

With 51 years of history in the Dundee Hills comes a treasured library of Pinot noir! This vertical tasting comparison of estate Pinot noir over the past decade includes a rare opportunity to try the first Knudsen Vineyards Pinot noir from the goldilocks 2012 vintage.

 

Fee: $55-75

Elevated tasting experiences hosted in the newly renovated Fireside Room by Knudsen Vineyards 

Knudsen Vineyards
9419 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee, OR 97115
