Location:Cória Estates
Map:8252 Redstone Ave SE, Salem, Oregon 97306
Phone: 5033630525
Email:info@coriaestates.com
Website:http://8252 Redstone Ave SE
All Dates:Jun 16, 2024

Father's Day BBQ & Cornhole Tournament!

Celebrate Dad this Father's Day up on the hill with barbecue, brews, music, and cornhole! Briel's Barbecue will be serving up some mouth watering smoky BBQ this Father's Day at Cória Estates! Leo Moon will be playing some tunes from 3–5pm. A bracketed style Cornhole Tournament will start at 2pm for all the Dads to compete for prizes! Alongside our wines we'll have some special guest brews on tap, perfect for Dads who prefer a cold one on Father's Day! Salud!

$5 - Entry into Cornhole Tourney (Optional)

Sunday, June 16th

Cória Estates
Cória Estates 97306 8252 Redstone Ave SE, Salem, Oregon 97306
