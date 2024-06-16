Father's Day BBQ & Cornhole Tournament!

Celebrate Dad this Father's Day up on the hill with barbecue, brews, music, and cornhole! Briel's Barbecue will be serving up some mouth watering smoky BBQ this Father's Day at Cória Estates! Leo Moon will be playing some tunes from 3–5pm. A bracketed style Cornhole Tournament will start at 2pm for all the Dads to compete for prizes! Alongside our wines we'll have some special guest brews on tap, perfect for Dads who prefer a cold one on Father's Day! Salud!



$5 - Entry into Cornhole Tourney (Optional)



