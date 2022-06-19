Father's Day

Join us for a tour behind the scenes to learn about our grain-to-glass process and how our distiller creates authentic Oregon whiskeys from local grains. During the tour the distiller will take you through a guided tasting of our core whiskeys, a new release and a barrel sample. Tours will be offered at 12PM and 3PM, with limited tour slots available for this rare experience.



Don't have time for a tour? Farmer's Plate and Pantry will be serving up pizza and other goodies to pair with full size whiskey pours, cocktails, whiskey flights and mini cocktail flights.