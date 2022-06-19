 Calendar Home
Location:Branch Point Distillery
Map:15800 NE McDougall Rd, Dayton, Oregon 97114
Phone: 503.915.2130
Email:taste@branchpointdistillery.com
Website:http://https://www.branchpointdistillery.com/events/fathers-day
All Dates:Jun 19, 2022 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Father's Day

Join us for a tour behind the scenes to learn about our grain-to-glass process and how our distiller creates authentic Oregon whiskeys from local grains. During the tour the distiller will take you through a guided tasting of our core whiskeys, a new release and a barrel sample. Tours will be offered at 12PM and 3PM, with limited tour slots available for this rare experience.

Don't have time for a tour? Farmer's Plate and Pantry will be serving up pizza and other goodies to pair with full size whiskey pours, cocktails, whiskey flights and mini cocktail flights.

Branch Point Distillery
Branch Point Distillery 15800 15800 NE McDougall Rd, Dayton, Oregon 97114
