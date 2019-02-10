 Calendar Home
Location:JWrigley Vineyards
Map:19390 SW Cherry Hill Rd, Sheridan, OR 97378
Phone: 503-857-8287
Email:info@jwrigleyvineyards.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/fall-in-love-with-coastal-food-and-wine.html
All Dates:Feb 10, 2019 11:00 am - 4:00 pm

Fall In Love With Coastal Food and Wine

Enjoy the culinary adventure of the Coastal Pacific Northwest. Chef Jeremy Holmes and Winemaker John Wrigley will craft the perfect experience highlighting all the best our area has to offer in food and wine. Two seating times, 11 am and 2 pm. Only 30 seats at each time will be available. $70 per person/ $60 Club Member pricing (FREE for Vertical Club Members).

Call or email the tasting room to reserve your seats.

 

Fee: $ 70

JWrigley Vineyards
JWrigley Vineyards 19390 19390 SW Cherry Hill Rd, Sheridan, OR 97378
