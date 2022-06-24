 Calendar Home
Location:Fairsing Vineyard
Map:20881 NE Laughlin Rd, Yamhill, Oregon 97148
Phone: 503.560.8266
Email:reservations@fairsingvineyard.com
Website:http://https://fairsingvineyard.com/events
All Dates:Jun 24, 2022 5:00 pm - 7:30 pm Bottle service only. No outside beverages, smoking, or vaping

Fairsing Fridays

Enjoy Fairsing after hours on select Friday evenings this summer.

Gather friends, pack a picnic, and enjoy bottle service 5-7:30pm.

Experience captivating views of the landscape as nightfall descends across the valley.

Available Friday – June 24, July 29, August 26, and September 30

• Reservations required for all visits to Fairsing

• Group sizes limited

• No outside beverages allowed

• Leashed and well-behaved pets welcome

