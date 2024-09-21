Extended Tirage Release Tasting at Argyle

Raise a Glass to the 2014 Extended Tirage Brut!



We’re bubbling over with excitement to invite you to a special celebration in honor of our 2014 Extended Tirage Brut release. This isn’t just any tasting—join us for an exclusive and lively exploration of our Extended Tirage program, led by none other than our Winemaker, Nate Klostermann.



Here’s what we’ve got in store:



- Sparkling Wine Wall – Kick off your visit with a sip (or two) from our dazzling display of bubbles.



- Guided Tasting with Nate – Let Nate take you on a flavorful journey through our Extended Tirage wines, including some rare library versions.



- Gourmet Pairings by Wooden Heart – Experience perfectly matched bites that elevate each sip.



This semi-formal tasting is all about celebrating the craft and care behind our wines but with a fun twist. We’ll be diving into the fascinating world of extended tirage, but don’t worry—we’ll keep it light, engaging, and most of all, delicious.



So, slip into something stylish, bring your curiosity, and get ready to enjoy an evening of bubbles, bites, and brilliant conversation.

Fee: $115 per ticket. Members receive special event pricing.